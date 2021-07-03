Ergo Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00021309 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $236.65 million and $1.60 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,691.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.69 or 0.06432968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01474881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00405087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00164092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.00619209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00427326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00341152 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.