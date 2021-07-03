CUE Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $344,730.97 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $45.26 or 0.00130459 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $344,730.97 and $6,171.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

