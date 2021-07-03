Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for about 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Baozun worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 438,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,529. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

