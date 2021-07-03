Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for about 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Baozun worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 438,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,529. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
