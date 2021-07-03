Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 481,446 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,446 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $75,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 6,370,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.