Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $237.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 8.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $237,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,586,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

