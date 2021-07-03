Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.75. 4,363,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $285.41 and a 52 week high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

