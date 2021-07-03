Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,372 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $398.94. 1,677,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $400.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

