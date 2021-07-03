Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $672,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,684. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53.

