Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 757,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

