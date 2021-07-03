Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 333.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,565,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,858,000 after buying an additional 399,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

