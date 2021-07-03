O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $581.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.00 and a twelve month high of $582.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

