Friess Associates LLC Sells 45,770 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Friess Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $513.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.01 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

