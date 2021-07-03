Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,414 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

