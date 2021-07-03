Traders Buy Large Volume of VEON Call Options (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the average volume of 461 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth $67,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 44,638,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

