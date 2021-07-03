Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Drops By 31.9%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VJET traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.