Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,849 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. 3,298,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,910. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.