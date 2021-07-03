Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 274,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of UK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 201,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ucommune International during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ucommune International during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

