Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 341,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 150,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. 9,074,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,942. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

