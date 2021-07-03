Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $484,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $687.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The company has a market capitalization of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

