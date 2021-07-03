Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 955,863 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $271,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

