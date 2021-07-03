Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,088,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 1,566,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.11. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

