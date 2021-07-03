Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $968,793,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,658. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.