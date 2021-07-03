Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 50,267 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,069. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.