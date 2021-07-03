Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Exelixis worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 3,360,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,016. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

