Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,857,000. Public Storage comprises 4.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.72. 945,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,014. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.