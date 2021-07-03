Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOK Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 124,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

