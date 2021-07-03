Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

GPN opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.80. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

