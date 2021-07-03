United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €42.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.01 ($41.19). 120,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.56.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

