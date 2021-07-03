United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €42.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.01 ($41.19). 120,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.56.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

