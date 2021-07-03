Particl (PART) Price Reaches $2.24 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 66.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 96.1% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $4,039.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00407706 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,832,992 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,793 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

