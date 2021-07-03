Liquidity Network Trading Up 80.7% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $479,760.31 and $46,502.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00134372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00171045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.88 or 1.00021314 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

