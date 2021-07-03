ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $578,389.36 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $578,389.36 and approximately $911.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00308245 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008185 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

