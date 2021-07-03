Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Dover stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.71. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

