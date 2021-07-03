Breakline Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fortinet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,791.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 629,140.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.04. 733,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.