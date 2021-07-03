AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.24. The company had a trading volume of 403,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,465. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

