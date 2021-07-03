Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Stock Position Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Euronav worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EURN shares. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

