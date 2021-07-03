AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 59.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

