Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 36,875 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. 630,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.64 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

