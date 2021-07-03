Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $51.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. 472,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,868. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.