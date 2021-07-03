iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $272,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $245.02. 529,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $173.03 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

