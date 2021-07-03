Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,103 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 113.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. 2,973,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,035. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

