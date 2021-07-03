Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 71,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 35.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $381.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

