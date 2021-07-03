Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. 2,434,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

