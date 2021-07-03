AGF Investments LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NLSN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 946,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.