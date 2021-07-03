AGF Investments LLC Sells 728 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

