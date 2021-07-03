Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 115,466 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $61,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.