Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,474,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,474,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.