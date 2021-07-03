Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 43,799 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 743,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,799 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $147,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

TGT stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $246.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

