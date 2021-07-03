Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

