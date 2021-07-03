Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 421.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

