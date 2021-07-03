Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 20,149 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 867,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,053,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,085. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

